State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 11,661 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

