State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,540 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 108,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 96,596 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 116,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

