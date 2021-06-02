State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 390 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Signature Bank worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

