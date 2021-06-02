State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Allegion worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Allegion by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 154,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 84,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.