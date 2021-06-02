State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8,296.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

SCZ stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $76.82.

