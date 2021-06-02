State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of The Kroger worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.