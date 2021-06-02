State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $21.30 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

