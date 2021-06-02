State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 79,614 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,614 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $201.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

