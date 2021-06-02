Stephen A. Riddick Sells 2,420 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,589.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen A. Riddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 569,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

