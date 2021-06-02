StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

