STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $347.13

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.13 ($4.54) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 7,340 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

In other STV Group news, insider Simon Pitts bought 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

