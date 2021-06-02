Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 141.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,308,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

