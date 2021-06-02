Sumo Logic (SUMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -12.46.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

