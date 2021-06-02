Superior Plus (SUUIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

