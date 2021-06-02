SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) vs. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Critical Contrast

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 177.95 $75.34 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Dividends

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 74.7%. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Risk & Volatility

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

