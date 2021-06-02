Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SWDBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

