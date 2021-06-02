Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swire Pacific (SWRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.