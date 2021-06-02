Swiss National Bank Buys 8,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.