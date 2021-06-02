Swiss National Bank Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

SAIA opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

