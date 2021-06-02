Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,400 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Redfin were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Redfin by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,001 shares of company stock worth $11,842,498. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

