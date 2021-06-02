Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Coherent worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Coherent by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coherent by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

