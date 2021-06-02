Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $277,239.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,112.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,883 shares of company stock worth $2,109,078 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

