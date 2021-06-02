Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 229,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

