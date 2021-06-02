Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.45. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

