Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 843 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

