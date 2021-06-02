T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

