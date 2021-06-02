Tamar Securities LLC Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.