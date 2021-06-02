Tamar Securities LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 864 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.39. The company had a trading volume of 188,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.88. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

