Tamar Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000. Facebook accounts for about 2.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.37. 189,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

