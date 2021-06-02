Tamar Securities LLC Has $10.37 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 4.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 108.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 56,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 208,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.41. 115,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,247,023. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.