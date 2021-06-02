Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) PT Lowered to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.93. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

