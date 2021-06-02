Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01. 596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The company has a market cap of $678.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

