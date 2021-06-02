Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

