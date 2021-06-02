Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 507,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 20,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,680. The stock has a market cap of $970.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

