TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 29th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on TELA. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 89,938 shares of company stock worth $1,182,845. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

