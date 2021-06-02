Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 461,622 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.67.

TEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

