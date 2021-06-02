Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

TLGHY stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.