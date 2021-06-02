Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

TLGHY stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

