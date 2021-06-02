Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -28.10%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.