TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,910,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,595,858 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $217,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 367,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 178,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TU traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

