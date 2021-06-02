TENT (TENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. TENT has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $247,491.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.83 or 0.00440903 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.27 or 0.00288777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00159139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004326 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,791,900 coins and its circulating supply is 35,714,808 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

