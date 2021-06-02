Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Terex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

