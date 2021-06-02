The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

