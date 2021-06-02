The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.73. 44,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

