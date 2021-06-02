The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.80). The Boeing reported earnings of ($4.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $254.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

