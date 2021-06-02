The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,225,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,993,000 after buying an additional 875,947 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 378,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,651,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $7,052,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,054,353. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. 91,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,189. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.