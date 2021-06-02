The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
