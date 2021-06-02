The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

