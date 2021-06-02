The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,234 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rose Marie Bravo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00.

EL stock opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

