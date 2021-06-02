The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 900,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,400,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

In other The Green Organic Dutchman news, Director Jacques Dessureault acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,515.20.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

