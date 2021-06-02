The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 191.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.90% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.