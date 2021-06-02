The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNST. Loop Capital started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Honest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.